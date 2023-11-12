EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Monday November 13, 2023 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS RESULTS. Will the new EuroDreams draw allow a French person to win 20,000 euros per month for thirty years? Reply at results time.

To participate in the EuroDreams draw this Monday, November 13, 2023, you have until 8:15 p.m. Beyond that, don't panic, your grid will be validated for the next draw and, a priori, unlike Loto or Euromillions, you do not risk seeing the jackpot of your dreams pass under your nose since the jackpot is at stake. is still the same for this new lottery. EuroDreams allows anyone who manages to find today's results to win 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. The result will be revealed here around 10 p.m.

In the meantime, everyone is free to imagine and play (or not) their winning combination. This must be composed of six numbers, to be chosen from those between 1 and 40. A number called Dream must also be checked to complete the combination. There are five possible Dream numbers: 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. It remains to be seen whether it is better to bet on grandma's birthday or that of your great-nephew. What about the number of your favorite backetball player? Or the numbers on your license plate? It's up to you to see in which you see your luck!

Is it possible to play more numbers than those necessary to make a combination? The answer is yes. And yes also, this should increase your chances of winning the jackpot. Be careful though, if your chances are greater, the price of the grid also increases! By only betting on an additional seventh digit, the cost of the EuroDreams grid goes from 2.50 euros to... 17.50 euros. If you completely check the 10 digits that are, at most, possible to select, know that the grid will be sold to you for 525 euros! Finally, count on 630 euros if you bet on nine figures and three EuroDreams numbers.