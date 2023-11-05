EuroDreams (FDJ) result: the jackpot this Monday, November 6 may be much lower than expected!

The EuroDreams draw this Monday, November 6, 2023 could attract a lot of players! And the more players there are, the lower the winnings could be! Explanations of the results.

It's the big day for Française des Jeux and for the partner European lotteries: the very first EuroDreams results are given this Monday, November 6, for the very first draw. Players have been able to purchase and validate a grid for a week, with the only deadline being today at 8:15 p.m. The results are not given on television like the Euromillions or the Loto, but online, on the Française des Jeux website, on this page. They are available around 10 p.m.

You have undoubtedly remembered that the jackpot planned for EuroDreams was an annuity, of 20,000 euros per month for 30 years. This is what it is possible to win, but be careful, only if you are among the only three to have played the 7 correct numbers. La Française des Jeux has in fact planned a rule that has been little highlighted until now: the amount of the jackpot decreases from the 4th winner! In reality, EuroDreams provides a maximum sum of 21.6 million euros per jackpot - that is to say 3 times the maximum sum for three winners. If there are more winners with the correct EuroDreams result, then this sum is distributed among the winners.

We must therefore understand one thing: the more players there are on a drawing day, the greater the chances that there will be several rank 1 winners, it's mathematical. For EuroDreams, it is therefore the income per month which can decrease if the jackpot is won by several players.

For example, if there are 5 jackpot winners, then they do not win 20,000 euros per month for 30 years, but 12,000 euros per month for 30 years. If there are 8 winners, the amount won is 7,500 euros per month for 30 years! This is still significantly less than the 20,000 euros per month put forward.

The winnings of rank 2 are also capped, the 2000 euros per month for 5 years are planned for 12 winners maximum, then the winnings are shared.

That being said, it must be remembered that the odds of winning are low, around one chance in 19 million. It is therefore rare to have many winners at rank 1! It's even possible that no one wins the jackpot!