EuroDreams (FDJ) result: the draw on Thursday December 14, 2023, 20,000 euros per month at stake

EURODREAMS. 20,000 euros per month for 30 years are at stake for the EuroDreams draw this Thursday, December 14. Check out the results on this page from 9 p.m.

With its new Eurodreams draw this Thursday, December 14, Française des Jeux (FDJ) is offering a big jackpot. A dream sum with the potential to radically change your life: 20,000 euros per month for 30 years. The FDJ is selling a check box, at a price of 2.50 euros. You must therefore buy a grid on which you can check 6 numbers out of 40 and one additional number out of 5. This additional number is called the “Dream number”.

To win more than 7 million euros in total, you must have the correct draw numbers. But there will also be lucky people who don't have the 7 correct numbers. The second winning rank - that is to say the 6 correct numbers without the additional number - is also provided with an annuity, up to 2,000 euros per month for 5 years, or 120,000 euros in total. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth place winners win a net sum, 100 euros, 40 euros, 5 euros and 2.50 euros respectively (reimbursement of the grid).

We might as well say it very clearly: the chances of winning the jackpot are extremely low. EuroDreams offers a 1 in 19 million chance of winning the maximum win. However, there will be a 1 in 4.66 chance of winning a significantly lower prize. EuroDreams grids can be purchased at one of the 30,000 FDJ points of sale, or directly on the mobile application. The game is valid in the countries associated with the project: France but also Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg.