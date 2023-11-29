EuroDreams (FDJ) result: the draw for Thursday, November 30 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS. Try to win 20,000 euros per month for 30 years this Thursday, November 30 by playing Eurodreams. You have until 8:15 p.m. to participate. You can find the results of the draw here as soon as they are published.

This Thursday, November 30, you can try to win 20,000 euros per month for 30 years by playing Eurodreams (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play at one of the Française des Jeux points of sale or on the FDJ website. The results of the draw will be known around 10 p.m. You can find them right here live, as soon as they are published! Please note, if you participate too late, your grid may be counted for the next drawing, which will take place on Monday December 4, 2023.

The principle is simple: the player must choose six numbers and a complementary number, the “Dream”. It costs 2.50 euros to participate. Drawings are scheduled around 9 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. They will then be published on the Française des Jeux website at 10 p.m. Note that the winnings are divided into several prizes, so it is also possible to win an annuity or a check of less than 20,000 euros. For the second rank, the gain amounts to 2,000 euros per month for 5 years. From third to last place, sixth, no pension but the possibility of earning between 100 and 2.50 euros. In the event that the player validates several winning grids, the maximum gain will amount to 60,000 euros for thirty years. Visit one of the 30,000 FDJ points of sale or on its website. But what can you do with 20,000 euros per month? It is possible to invest in real estate projects, or buy 5 kilos of caviar every month, or even embark on a world tour! But that won't be enough to buy a private jet, if you have luxury tastes. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot of 20,000 euros per month: you have a one in 139 million chance of winning! Don't panic, it is also possible to obtain lower winnings: to win a few euros, you need at least two correct numbers or one correct number and two star numbers (one chance in 50).

If you arrive after the battle, don't panic: it is still possible to play for the next Euromillions draw, Friday December 1, 2023. For the price of a grid of 2.20 euros, you can try to win the historic mega jackpot of 200 million euros!