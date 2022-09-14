Eurobasket 2022: schedule, broadcast ... Les Bleus face Italy in the quarter-finals

EUROBASKET. Before potentially returning to Slovenia, the France team faces Italy this Wednesday, September 14.

A remake of the Tokyo Olympics? Almost a year ago, the French basketball team won by forceps against Italy at the same stage of the competition. But after a more than delicate start to the competition and a round of 16 against Turkey under oxygen, the Blues are not really the favorites. "Their sublimation is one of the elements of the balance of power", explains Vincent Collet. “They are a team that play a lot on shooting and so confidence is hugely important. major stakes, not to suffer too much on these situations to limit what happened to the Serbs on Sunday."

On the other side of the table, Spain and Germany will meet for a place in the final. Facing the Greece of a certain Giannis Antetokounmpo, the host country of this final phase was more than up to the task with a big three-point insolence with an 8/10 on the whole of the first quarter. On returning from the locker room, the match changed completely with a scathing 20-1 in seven minutes in favor of the Germans. Despite a certain balance at the end of the match and the expulsions of Schröder and Antetokounmpo, Germany joined the last four for the 5th time in their history.

The calendar of this Eurobasket is organized in two highlights, first the group stage which will be played from September 1 to 8, before the final phase until September 18. The round of 16 will thus be organized on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September, the quarter-finals on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 September, the semi-finals on Friday 16 September. Finally, the match for third place and the grand final are scheduled for Sunday, September 18, at 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. respectively. As for each basketball competition, the pace is quite high since only one day of rest is planned for example between the 8th finals and the 1/4 finals, and between the 1/4 finals and the 1/2 finals.

This 2022 European Basketball Championship is organized in four groups of six teams, the first four of each group then qualifying for the round of 16. It was at the end of the draw, which took place on April 29, 2021, that the distribution of these hens was established. Small particularity: each of the four organizing countries could choose one of its adversaries/partners. The Czech Republic opted for Poland, Georgia for Turkey, Germany for Lithuania and Italy for Estonia. The France team inherited a strong group with in particular Slovenia of Luka Doncic, Germany and Lithuania of Domantas Sabonis. See the group ranking.

After its magnificent silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the French basketball team is back for a new major competition at Eurobasket 2022. Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and all the Blues are aiming for a second European title after 2013 where they won the final against Slovenia. For this 41st edition of the European Championship, Vincent Collet will have to do without two of his executives, Nicolas Batum and Nando De Colo. The coach of the Blues will give his final list for Eurobasket 2022 on July 29.

The France team inherited the "group of death" in this Euro with Germany, Lithuania with their NBA interiors Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valenciunas but also Slovenia where Luka Doncic and his teammates will want to take their revenge on the Bleus after elimination in the semi-finals of the Olympic Games. During the draw on April 29, 2021, Jacques Commères, the director of performance and the French teams, came back to this tough pool B: "We will play against very experienced teams. This group B is very dense. We will have to be ready to start. Given this table, the big challenge is to succeed in climbing to the first two places in our group to avoid much more delicate crossings in the round of 16 and / or in the quarter-finals.

The list of 17 players selected for the preparation of Eurobasket 2022: Andrew Albicy, Thomas Heurtel, Théo Maledon, Frank Ntilikina, Evan Fournier, Isaïa Cordinier, Élie Okobo (playmakers), William Howard, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Terry Tarpey (wingers), Victor Wembanyama, Guerschon Yabusele, Amath M'Baye (wingers), Rudy Gobert, Moustapha Fall, Vincent Poirier, Mouhammadou Jaiteh (pivots).

The TV broadcast of this European basketball championship will be provided by Canal Sport. Eurobasket 2022 will be the last competition broadcast on the Canal Group channels. If France Télévisions will continue to broadcast the matches of the French men's team, BeIn Sports has reached an agreement to broadcast the next major competitions of the French men's and women's teams.