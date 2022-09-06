Eurobasket 2022: France, schedule... The program

EUROBASKET. Already qualified for the knockout stages of Eurobasket 2022, the France team must still raise their level of play.

Wake. Even if the French basketball team has qualified for the round of 16 of Eurobasket 2022 being guaranteed to finish, at least, in fourth place in its group, the Blues have not made a good impression since the start of the competition. Evan Fournier and his teammates even came close to being humiliated against Hungary by only winning by 4 points, 78-74.

"The key was to win, recalled Guerschon Yabusele after the meeting. We had to take this game to be two wins away. We made mistakes, we also sometimes did things well. It was a back to back, we had to put more energy. We are not looking for excuses for all that, the Hungarians were in the same configuration as us. "Now, there are two games left for the Blues before the start of the final phase, against to Bosnia and especially against Luka Doncic's Slovenia.

The calendar of this Eurobasket is organized in two highlights, first the group stage which will be played from September 1 to 8, before the final phase until September 18. The round of 16 will thus be organized on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September, the quarter-finals on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 September, the semi-finals on Friday 16 September. Finally, the match for third place and the grand final are scheduled for Sunday, September 18, at 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. respectively. As for each basketball competition, the pace is quite high since only one day of rest is planned for example between the 8th finals and the 1/4 finals, and between the 1/4 finals and the 1/2 finals.

This 2022 European Basketball Championship is organized in four groups of six teams, the first four of each group then qualifying for the round of 16. It was after the draw, which took place on April 29, 2021, that the distribution of these pools was established. Small particularity: each of the four organizing countries could choose one of its adversaries/partners. The Czech Republic opted for Poland, Georgia for Turkey, Germany for Lithuania and Italy for Estonia. The France team inherited a strong group with in particular Slovenia of Luka Doncic, Germany and Lithuania of Domantas Sabonis. See the group ranking.

After its magnificent silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the French basketball team is back for a new major competition at Eurobasket 2022. Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and all the Blues are aiming for a second European title after 2013 where they won the final against Slovenia. For this 41st edition of the European Championship, Vincent Collet will have to do without two of his executives, Nicolas Batum and Nando De Colo. The coach of the Blues will give his final list for Eurobasket 2022 on July 29.

The France team inherited the "group of death" in this Euro with Germany, Lithuania with their NBA interiors Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valenciunas but also Slovenia where Luka Doncic and his teammates will want to take their revenge on the Bleus after elimination in the semi-finals of the Olympic Games. During the draw on April 29, 2021, Jacques Commères, the director of performance and the French teams, came back to this tough pool B: "We will play against very experienced teams. This group B is very dense. We will have to be ready to start. Given this table, the big challenge is to succeed in climbing to the first two places in our group to avoid much more delicate crossings in the round of 16 and / or in the quarter-finals.

The list of 17 players selected for the preparation of Eurobasket 2022: Andrew Albicy, Thomas Heurtel, Théo Maledon, Frank Ntilikina, Evan Fournier, Isaïa Cordinier, Élie Okobo (playmakers), William Howard, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Terry Tarpey (wingers), Victor Wembanyama, Guerschon Yabusele, Amath M'Baye (wingers), Rudy Gobert, Moustapha Fall, Vincent Poirier, Mouhammadou Jaiteh (pivots).

The TV broadcast of this European basketball championship will be provided by Canal Sport. Eurobasket 2022 will be the last competition broadcast on the Canal Group channels. If France Télévisions will continue to broadcast the matches of the French men's team, BeIn Sports has reached an agreement to broadcast the next major competitions of the French men's and women's teams.