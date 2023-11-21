Euro 2024 play-offs: all the known posters! The complete program

Tickets for the Euro 2024 play-offs are allocated based on Nations League standings. We know the posters for these rather unusual dams. Explanations.

After the last qualifying matches on Tuesday November 21, we now know all the nations qualified directly for Euro 2024, but also those which will go to the play-offs. These play-offs, which will take place in March and will distribute the three remaining tickets for the Euro in Germany. These play-off tickets were not distributed according to the playoff rankings, but those of the 2022-2023 Nations League.

12 teams are therefore participating in these play-offs: it is the 4 nations having obtained the best results in each of the three “divisions” (A, B, C) of the Nations League which will compete for these precious seeds. The play-off format will be in three distinct "paths", corresponding to these divisions of the Nations League: each with two semi-finals and a final, the winner of which will qualify for Euro 2024. In each path, the semi-finals -finals are determined by the general ranking of the UEFA Nations League: the 1st receives the 4th, and the 2nd receives the 3rd.

The teams highlighted in green are directly qualified for Euro 2024. Those highlighted in yellow will play in the play-offs. The other nations are eliminated. There are only two League A teams not directly qualified for the Euro: Poland and Wales. The remaining two places in Path A were therefore awarded to a fifth team from League B, and the best team from League D (Estonia), which does not have a play-off path, being the weakest league .

Path A:

The League A path consists of the two League A teams not directly qualified (Poland and Wales), Estonia (top group winner from League D), and one of the runners-up of League B which will be drawn on Thursday November 23 (Finland, Ukraine or Iceland).

Path B:

The League B path consists of two group winners from Nations League B (Israel and Bosnia and Herzegovina) and two of the three non-qualified runners-up from League B according to a draw (Finland, Ukraine, Iceland ).

Path C:

The League C path consists of three group winners in Nations League C (Georgia, Greece and Kazakhstan) and the best runner-up: Luxembourg. We already know with certainty the semi-finals of the Route C play-offs.

The semi-finals will take place on March 21, 2024. The finals will take place just five days later, on March 26, 2024.