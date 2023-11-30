Euro 2024 draw: a “group of death” for the Blues? Hats, time, TV channel...

The France team will know their opponents for Euro 2024 this Saturday, following the draw. Tougher teams than expected could stand in his way.

The French team qualified for Euro 2024 by finishing the qualifiers undefeated, and at the top of their group ahead of the Netherlands and Greece. The Blues appear in pot 1 of the draw, thanks to their first place in the qualifying group and their number of points. This position should prevent them from having too tough a group, but the presence of very renowned teams in the other hats could hold surprises for the French. The Euro 2024 draw takes place this Saturday, December 2, in Hamburg.

This draw will result in the composition of six groups of four teams, each from a different hat. The teams in each pot were determined based on the playoff results. This draw will necessarily reserve one or more very strong groups, since we find Italy in the last hat, due to its poor results in the qualifiers, as well as Switzerland. We also find Croatia and the Netherlands, who finished second in their group with some difficulty, in pot 3. It is therefore possible, for example, that the draw results in a France-Turkey-Croatia group. Italy, a real group of death, or even a France-Austria-Netherlands-Switzerland group, which would be very tough and far from easy for the Blues.

Hat 1 is made up of six European football leaders, who won their qualifying group: France, Spain, Portugal, England, Belgium, and Germany which is the organizing country and has not did not take part in these qualifications. Hat 2 is much less demanding: it is made up of the five lowest group winners in terms of number of points (Hungary, Denmark, Albania, Turkey, Romania), and the best second in number of points (Austria). Hat 3, almost as strong as hat 2, is made up of the other best group runners-up (Scotland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Croatia). Finally, hat 4 is made up of the three worst runners-up (Italy, Serbia, Switzerland) which are three excellent teams that France will want to avoid, and the three play-offs.

The play-offs will distribute the three remaining tickets in March 2024, in addition to the place reserved for Germany, the organizing country. 12 teams, the 4 best non-qualified teams from each of the three divisions of the Nations League, will compete for these precious seeds. The play-off format will be in three distinct "paths", corresponding to these Nations League divisions: each with two semi-finals and a final, the winner of which will qualify for Euro 2024.

Here are the play-off semi-finals in each route. The winners of these semi-finals then meet in the final, and the winner advances to Euro 2024.

The Euro draw will take place from 6:00 p.m. this Saturday, December 2, in Hamburg.

The TMC channel will broadcast the Euro 2024 draw live. The event will be commented by Grégoire Margotton, Bixente Lizarazu and Rio Mavuba. The W9 channel will also broadcast this draw.