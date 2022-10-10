Euro 2024: dates, schedule, groups... All the info about the qualifiers

EURO 2024 FOOT. After the draw made in Frankfurt on Sunday October 9, France knows its opponents for the qualifications of Euro 2024.

On Sunday October 9, 2022, Euro 2024 officially kicked off with the draw for the group stage of the qualifiers to be played from March 2023 ahead of the scheduled competition in Germany. Despite a good position in the Fifa rankings, the French team found themselves in pot 2 due to their poor performance in the League of Nations. Consequently, if the Blues are entitled to an affordable group with Ireland, Greece or Gibraltar, they will still have a double confrontation against the Netherlands.

"It's a pretty dense group, a valuable group. A draw can always be better, it can be worse. Is it easier to qualify in a group of five or a group of six? I don't know, everyone will bring the answer, knowing that the first two will be qualified, which was not the case a few years ago (with the Euro with 16 teams and not 24) "launched Didier Deschamps.

After the draw made on October 9, 2022 from Frankfurt in Germany, host country of the competition, the French team, present in hat 2, finds itself in pool B with the Netherlands, Ireland, the Greece and Gibraltar...All groups:

The next Euro 2024 will open on June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the opening match before closing on July 14 with the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Euro 2024 will take place in a single country in 2024, Germany. The competition was awarded by UEFA in September 2018. Three groups of venues have been established for this Euro: North - North East (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), West (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and South (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart).

Here is the complete calendar of qualifications for Euro 2024 football which runs from March 2023 to March 2024 for the play-offs.