Euro 2024: date, hats, France ... Information before the qualifying draw

EURO 2024 FOOT. See you Sunday at noon for the Euro 2024 qualifying draw. Present in hat 2, France could take a very heavy...

Unlike the last Euro football in 2021 and the coronation of Italy, Euro 2024 will be played in a single country and is part of a responsible process in order to limit travel. "For the first time, sustainability has been included as a criterion in the tournament regulations and as a result three venue groups have been established: North - North East (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), West (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and South (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart). Matches in each group will only be played in two groups, which will reduce distances for teams and fans to travel between host cities, and favor delegations teams traveling by train or bus from their base camps to match venues during the group stage," said Martin Kallen, chief executive of UEFA Events SA on the official Euros website.

There are several things to know before the draw. Please be aware that the 53 teams participating in the qualifying draw are ranked based on the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League overall rankings and are divided by the draw into ten qualifying groups (seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams). The four qualifiers for the UEFA Nations League finals are drawn into groups of five teams, in order to qualify for the finals in June 2023. Additionally, the following teams cannot meet for this draw: Armenia and Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine, Gibraltar and Spain, Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo and Serbia.

The next Euro 2024 will open on June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the opening match before closing on July 14 with the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The draw for the Euro 2024 football qualifiers takes place on October 9, 2022 in Frankfurt. Teams will be placed into ten groups of five (containing all four UEFA Nations League finals participants) or six. Teams play a mini-league home and away, with group winners and runners-up advancing directly to the finals. The other three tickets are awarded after the play-offs, which involve 12 teams selected on the basis of their performance in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. Here is the draw procedure:

All the hats for the Euro 2024 draw have fallen with the French team in the 2nd hat with England in particular.

Hat 1: Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland.

Pot 2: France, Austria, Czechia, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland, Finland.

Pot 3: Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia.

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia.

Pot 5: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta.

Pot 6: Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein.

Euro 2024 will take place in a single country in 2024, Germany. The competition was awarded by UEFA in September 2018. Three groups of venues have been established for this Euro: North - North East (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), West (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and South (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart).

Here is the complete calendar of qualifications for Euro 2024 football which runs from March 2023 to March 2024 for the play-offs.