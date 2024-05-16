Escape of Mohamed Amra in Incarville (Eure): flight abroad, kidnapping... The leads on the table

The hunt for Mohamed Amra continues. Several scenarios are on the table, an attack in support of the detainee, a kidnapping staged by the armed commando, or even a flight abroad, none of the three hypotheses has been ruled out.

This Tuesday, two prison administration officers were killed and three were seriously injured during the robbery of two vans at the Incarville tollbooth in Eure. The convoy was transporting a detainee between Evreux and Rouen. This is Mohamed Amra, known as "La Mouche", a repeat offender and sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended by the Evreux court for burglary, indicates the National Jurisdiction for the Fight against Organized Crime. He is also indicted for murder and attempted murder by an organized gang, carrying a risk of life imprisonment. This Wednesday, May 15, the hunt continues to try to get their hands on the fugitive.

"We have put a lot of resources into finding the person who escaped and the gang that released him in despicable conditions. Means of international cooperation were put in place at the request of the President. I hope, in the days that come to re-appraise the person, that he answers for his actions, and for the gang of murderers" indicated this morning Gérald Darmanin on RTL. "He was not the biggest offender we know of. The killing, the disproportionate means put in place to free this person, do not correspond to the biggest offender we have in our prisons. We will also have to put this person on trial. savagery which affects our society" continued the Minister of the Interior this Wednesday.

The magistrates of the National Jurisdiction for the Fight against Organized Crime (Junalco) opened an investigation for “murder and attempted murder” and “organized gang escape”, entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Crime (OCLCO) and the Rouen judicial police. In this hunt, major means are out. National Fugitive Search Brigade (BNRF), national anti-gang BRI and the banditry suppression brigades of Rennes and Nantes are on deck.

The Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti went to meet the colleagues of the deceased to show them his support, and his determination and that of the State to the idea of ​​capturing "The Fly" - Mohamed Amra - and his accomplices, now considered “public enemies number 1”. For his part, the socialist mayor of Alençon Joaquim Pueyo, former director of the Fresnes and Fleury-Mérogis prisons, assures that "we will have to find solutions to strengthen the security of these escorts. The vehicles, the weaponry, are It is suitable for pump or assault rifles. I believe there are many reforms to be made,” he declared in the columns of Le Figaro.