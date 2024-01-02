Epstein case: Who is on the explosive list of sex trafficking investigations?

Certain relationships of businessman Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sex trafficking of minors between 2002 and 2005, are about to be revealed by the British daily The Guardian.

The Epstein affair is set to lift the veil on nearly 200 names linked to the case, including some very influential American public figures. Indeed, a New York judge is expected to unveil the identities of associates of “the sex trafficking conspiracy” between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as reported by The Guardian. In July 2019, Jeffrey Epstein, close to Donald Trump, was accused of sex trafficking of minors, in particular of having paid underage girls in return for sexual acts between 2002 and 2005.

For her part, Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of having provided underage girls intended to be exploited from 1994 to 2004. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022. Since then, their relationships remain unclear, and a list previously kept secret could confirm the names of dozens of associates, called "John and Jane Doe".

And some names that could be revealed by The Guardian should speak to the general public. “It is almost certain” to find “a former American president, actors, academics and, notoriously, the now reclusive British prince” indicates the British daily. Under the name "John Doe 36" is actually Bill Clinton, President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. This nickname appears in more than 50 documents consulted by The Guardian. “Personal flight logs kept by one of Epstein's pilots show that Bill Clinton traveled extensively on Epstein's plane,” the British media reports.

But that's not all. CIA Director William Burns and Barack Obama's White House lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler are also on the famous list which could be revealed by The Guardian. Film director Woody Allen, Microsoft founder Bill Gates as well as former prime ministers of Norway Thorbjørn Jagland, and Israel Ehud Barak could also be part of this list of associates and connections of Epstein and Maxwell.

But be careful, if this list attracts all the attention, it says nothing about the involvement of these personalities, at this stage in the crimes of which Epstein was accused. If the names appear in legal documents, making the link between these personalities and the networks of influence of the accused, there is nothing to link them to sexual crimes.