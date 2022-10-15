Enola Cosnier: Influencer, TikTok... Who is the Star Academy contestant?

ENOLA COSNIER. Known on social media as Enola Cox, Enola Cosnier is one of 13 candidates for Star Academy 2022. Here's what you need to know about the young Star Academy candidate.

It was the rare face already known to viewers before the first Star Academy bonus, Enola Cosnier had learned of her admission to Star Academy during a Dancing with the Stars bonus. Nikos Aliagas had picked her up on the set where she was in the audience. Followers of the TikTok social network then recognized a certain “Enola Cox”, her nickname on this platform where she multiplies covers and other covers.

Enola Cosnier, 21, is from Bordeaux and has several thousand subscribers on these networks. If she follows a formation of musical comedy at the Florent courses, the Star Academy will upset her next few months. During the first prime, Enola Cosnier distinguished herself on a cover by Barbara Pravi, where she combined emotion and vocal strength. His technique and his accuracy (despite a small admitted and forgiven false note) won over the jury for this first award. The beginning of a long adventure at Star Academy?