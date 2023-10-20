England - South Africa: predictions, lineups, time... Semi-final information

The second semi-final of this 2023 Rugby World Cup pits England against South Africa this Saturday, October 21. Information about the meeting can be found here.

England reached the semi-final of this 2023 Rugby World Cup by beating many predictions. Indeed, the XV de la Rose was not expected at this level of the competition. But since this friendly setback against Fiji (22-30) just before the World Cup, the English have had only successes against Argentina, Japan, Chile, Samoa and the Fijians. "We mainly focus on ourselves. That's what we do every week. I think that's all that matters. The team has progressed," said England coach Steve Borthwick.

As for the Springboks, their presence in the semi-final of a Rugby World Cup is almost commonplace. In their 7 participations in a World Cup, the South Africans have missed the last four only twice, stopping in the quarter-finals. Jacques Nienaber's team has only lost once in this 2023 World Cup with a setback against Ireland (8-13). But the Springboks were able to recover to dismiss France in the quarter-finals (29-28).

The England - South Africa match will start at 9 p.m. this Saturday, October 21. It will take place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

It is TF1 which will broadcast the meeting between England and South Africa. Ben O'Keeffe will be the referee for this second semi-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this England – South Africa. MyTF1 and MyCanal will also broadcast the meeting via their digital platforms.

Steve Borthwick made three changes compared to the quarter-final won against Fiji (30-24). Freddie Steward returns to the back while Joe Marler and George Martin also enter the starting XV. England line-up: Steward - May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly - (o) Farrell (captain), (m) Mitchell - Curry, Earl, Lawes - Martin, Itoje - Cole, George, Marler.

Opposite, Jacques Nienaber made absolutely no change compared to the quarter-final against France. This is the second time since 2018 that the Springboks coach has kept his starting XV for two consecutive matches. Here is South Africa's starting XV: Willemse - Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe - (o) Libbok, (m) Reinach - Du Toit, Vermeulen, Kolisi (captain) - Mostert, Etzebeth - Malherbe, Mbonambi , Kitshoff.

On sports betting sites, the Springboks are the big favorites for this England – South Africa. On Betclic, Jacques Nienaber's men are at 1.18, the draw is at 30 and the English victory is at 5.75. On Unibet only the rating of the XV de la Rose changes. The English are at 5.90.