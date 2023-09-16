England - Japan: TV broadcast, compositions... Shock news!

ENGLAND - JAPAN. Shock in sight in Group D of the 2023 World Cup between the XV de la Rose and Japan. Compositions, TV broadcast... Discover all the information on this gala poster.

Surprise in sight in this Group D of the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This evening, England and Japan face off in Nice in a match that promises to be electric. If England has the opportunity to continue its "redemption" by stringing together a second consecutive victory (after that against Argentina 27-10), the Japanese can make a splash this Sunday by creating the feat against at the XV de la Rose. To challenge Japan, the England coach changed three players: Ludlam replaces the suspended Curry while Sinckler and Marler enter the front line. Steve Borthwick was pleased at a press conference to be able to change many players: "We are lucky to have several top players in this position."

On the Japanese side, after beating Chile 42-12, this confrontation against England appears to be a turning point in their World Cup. In case of victory, Japan will be able to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Facing the XV de la Rose, they will be able to count on the return of their usual captain Kazuki Himeno, who missed the first match due to a calf injury. The captain took the opportunity at a press conference to motivate his teammates: “We will have to live up to our nickname of Brave Blossoms against England, one of the best teams in the world. We are ready to give 100%, or even 120%. %." Meanwhile, former captain Michael Leitch will start his 15th World Cup match, erasing Luke Thompson's record.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool D clash between England and Japan kicks off on Sunday September 17 at 9:00 p.m. at the Allianz Riviera in Nice (France). Georgian Nika Amashukeli will be the referee of the match.

Holder of the TV rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup with France 2 and M6, TF1 will broadcast the poster between the XV de la Rose and the Japanese.

If you want to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup match between England and Japan on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to create an account on MyTF1.

England: J. Marler, J. George, K. Sinckler - M. Itoje, O. Chessum - C. Lawes (c), B. Earl, L. Ludlam - A. Mitchell (m), G. Ford (o) - M. Tuilagi, J. Marchant - E. Daly, J. May, F. Steward.

Japan: K. Inagaki, S. Horie, J. Gu - J. Cornelsen, A. Fakatava - M. Leitch, P. Labuschagne, K. Himeno (c) - Y. Nagare (m), R. Matsuda (o) - R. Nakamura, T. Osada - J. Naikabula, K. Matsushima, S. Masirewa.