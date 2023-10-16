England - Italy: Squadra Azzurra faces its demons, England close to qualification

England can validate their ticket for the Euro in the event of victory this evening. Italy, in turmoil with the illicit betting scandal, must win to avoid having its back against the wall again for international qualification.

This shock is starting to feel familiar to us. Since Italy's euphoric triumph against England in the Euro 2020 final on July 11, 2021 in London on penalties, the two nations have already met three times: twice in the Nations League, and once in these playoffs. And this time, it is the English who could well throw a chill over Italy: in the event of a defeat or a draw, the Squadra Azzurra will certainly play their qualification on November 20 against Ukraine, a match which they will be banned to lose. Enough to bring back the Swedish and Macedonian demons, which deprived them of the last two World Cups.

Roberto Mancini has barely left for Saudi Arabia, the recent Italian champion Luciano Spalletti has barely installed to replace him, the Squadra faces a major challenge: staying the course to validate its qualification for Euro 2024 and finding the right match formula, with a young team and without certainty, to defend its title. But more than ever, the Azzurro ship is pitching, and the wind is not blowing according to the wishes of the sailboats: now has been added, for a week, a scandal of illicit sports betting involving major Italian players, which is not without recall the infamous “Totonero” from 1980.

The young Juventino talent Nicolò Fagioli is implicated in the case, as well as two players from the Nazionale, who had to leave the group to be questioned by investigators: Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali, 15 caps each. Added to these absences are the packages of Federico Chiesa and Ciro Immobile. In this context, the Italians will have to show exemplary strength of character to compete, at Wembley, with an English selection full of confidence. And if they are superstitious, they will certainly take a dim view of the choice of tonight's referee: Frenchman Clément Turpin, who refereed Italy's tragic defeat against North Macedonia in the 2022 World Cup play-offs (0-1).

On the English side, everything is going well in the best of all possible worlds, or almost. Undefeated in these qualifiers and since their defeat in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, the English are patiently building a team that looks more and more like a formidable favorite for Euro 2024. The game proposed by Gareth Southgate's men n t's not always attractive, but the quality of the individuals is such that the Three Lions score on average three goals per match (helped by a nice 7-0 against North Macedonia). After their success in Naples in the first leg (1-2), a victory this evening would complete their qualifying campaign, securing their ticket for the final phase in Germany.

Some losses are still to be deplored for the English. In the absence of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, the selection no longer has a professional left back, and Kieran Trippier should help out in this corridor. Bukayo Saka is also injured. Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford should therefore accompany captain Harry Kane on the attacking front. And with Jude Bellingham in full swing and the return of John Stones in central defense, England has all the weapons to sink the Azzurro ship.

The England - Italy match will be followed live at 8:45 p.m. on La Chaîne L'Equipe, which has the broadcast rights to the Euro 2024 qualifying matches.