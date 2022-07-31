England - Germany: time, TV channel... How to follow the Women's Euro final live?

ENGLAND - GERMANY. Who will succeed the Netherlands? The final of the Women's Euro football opposes this Sunday, July 31 the host country, England to Germany.

Who from England or Germany will succeed the Netherlands, titled in 2017? This Sunday, July 31, the English and the Germans are competing for the European football title at the Euro. After a remarkable run where they only conceded one goal, the Three Lionesses are one match away from a first crowning. But facing them, the Germans have the opportunity to win a ninth European championship.

After eliminating Sweden at the end of a one-way match (4-0), Ellen White and her partners were congratulated by coach Sarina Wiegman: "Obviously, I'm very proud. The team has found the solution again when we didn't start well." The Dutch had no preference on the opponent in the final: "I don't care. England-France a cult match too, no matter who will be in front of us." Facing the English, the Germans begin to dream after leaving France. After the match, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was already thinking about the final: "The final (against England - Editor's note) will be a footballing feast! The English were incredible, they scored a lot of goals and have incredible confidence in themselves. But the first thirty minutes against Sweden in the semi-finals showed us their Achilles heel, we will try to exploit it on Sunday at Wembley in front of 90,000 fans, overwhelmingly English.

The Women's Euro final between England and Germany kicks off on Sunday July 31 at 6:00 p.m. at Wembley Stadium in London (England).

Holder of the TV rights for the Women's Euro, Canal will broadcast the final between England and Germany. The meeting will also be available in clear on TF1.

If you want to watch the Women's Euro final between England and Germany on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to MyCanal or create an account on the MyTF1 site.

Angleterre : Earps - Bronze - Bright - Williamson - Daly - Stanway - Walsh - Mead - Kirby - Hemp - White.

Germany : Frohms - Gwinn - Hendrich - Hegering - Rauch - Magull - Oberdorf - Dabritz - Huth - Popp - Brand (or Buhl).