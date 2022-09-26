England - Germany: schedule, probable line-ups... Match info

ENGLAND - GERMANY. Discover all the information about the shock of the last day of the League of Nations between the Three Lions and the Mannschaft which is held this Monday, September 26.

England is already assured of its relegation to League B after its loss against Italy on Friday (0-1). Gareth Southgate's players have only two small points in this Group 3 of League A and have not won a single match. However, the English coach is far from being alarmist when this meeting against the Germans is the last before the 2022 World Cup: "The result will dictate the reactions, but we were not far in terms of performance this (Friday ) tonight and I have to keep the players believing in what they are doing."

Opposite, Germany can still finish 2nd in this group but this place will be anecdotal because it does not qualify for the last four of the League of Nations. This competition will have been just as complicated for Hans Flick's men even if the record is better with only one defeat in the last match against Hungary (0-1). For the former Bayern coach, the important thing is also to focus on the 2022 World Cup: "The defeat opened our eyes, the team had a booster shot. It's better to be frustrated to lose today (Friday) and not be top of the group in the Nations League only in the World Cup."

The England v Germany match kicks off at 8:45 p.m. on Monday 26 September. It will take place at Wembley, London.

The England v Germany match will be broadcast on L'Équipe Live. Dutchman Danny Makkelie will be the referee for this match.

The only streaming broadcast available for this England - Germany will be on the team's website and the live team platform.

Gareth Southgate will be without Jack Grealish who will be suspended for this England - Germany but can count on the return of John Stones who should start the game. Here is the probable eleven of the Three Lions: Ramsdale - Stones, Tomori, Maguire - Trippier, Bellingham, Rice, Mount, Chilwell - Kane, Sterling.

En face, Antonio Rüdiger will be, like Jack Grealish, suspended for this shock. He should be replaced by Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck. Here is our probable one from Germany: Ter Stegen - Hofmann, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raum - Kimmich, Gundogan - Musiala, Muller, Sane - Havertz.

For sports betting sites, the match is extremely indecisive even if the English have a slight advantage. On Betclic, England is at 2.38, while the draw is at 3.20 and the German win is at 2.95. On Unibet, Southgate players are at 2.37, the draw at 3.22 and the Mannschaft victory at 2.95 as well.