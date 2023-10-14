England - Fiji: prediction, channel, time... Quarter-final information

England faces Fiji for a place in the last four of this 2023 Rugby World Cup. Discover all the information from this third quarter-final of the competition.

England have won all their matches since the start of this 2023 Rugby World Cup but have not, however, been fully reassured before this quarter-final following a narrow success against Samoa in the last match of the group stage (18-17). The last confrontation between the two teams was not in favor of the XV de la Rose who lost to the Fijians (22-30) just before the World Cup. “This World Cup could be that of the English,” declared England coach Steve Borthwick after this setback.

This success against England before this 2023 Rugby World Cup could justly galvanize the Fijians who don't really need to be. Indeed, despite a surprise setback against Portugal during the last group match (23-24), Simon Raiwalui's players surprised Australia (22-15). They are therefore fully capable of achieving great feats and beating the XV de la Rose would be a huge one.

The England - Fiji match will start at 5 p.m. this Sunday, October 15. It will take place at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

It is M6 which will broadcast this third quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup between England and Fiji. Frenchman Mathieu Raynal will be the referee of the match.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this England – Fiji. MyCanal and 6Play will also broadcast the match via their digital platform.

England coach Steve Borthwick has a big surprise in store at the back for this England – Fiji. Indeed, Marcus Smith will wear number 15 and therefore replaces Freddie Steward. Owen Farrell will also be there and replaces George Ford. England starting XV: Smith - May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly - Farrell (cap.), Mitchell - Lawes, Earl, T. Curry - Chessum, Itoje - Genge, George, Cole.

The Fijian staff decided to make 5 changes compared to the last group match lost against Portugal (23-24). Tevita Ikanivere, Albert Tuisue and Lekima Tagitagivalu start as does Semi Radradra who is making his return. Also note the presence of Ilaisa Droasese at the back. The Flying Fijians line-up: Mawi, Ikanivere, Tagi, Nasilasila, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Botia, Mata, Lomani, Botitu, Radradra, Tuisova, Waisea (cap), Habosi, Droasese.

On sports betting sites, the XV de la Rose is obviously the favorite in this duel against Fiji. On Betclic, the English are at 1.35, the draw is at 20 and the Fijian victory is at 3.70. The odds are identical on Winamax with the exception of the draw which is at 25.