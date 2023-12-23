End of year holidays: 26,000 municipal police officers called to strike on December 24 and 31

The inter-union calls on municipal police officers to strike on the evenings of December 24 and 31, to demand social benefits.

An inter-union is calling on the 26,000 municipal police officers to strike this Sunday, December 24 in the evening and on Sunday, December 31, New Year's Eve. They are demanding more social benefits like the national police officers. The objective: to keep their bonus upon retirement, and move to category B on the civil servant scale, which allows better remuneration. “It’s a feeling of injustice. We receive the same stones as our colleagues in the national police and at the end of our career we have nothing,” explains Frédéric Biedak, president of the national union of municipal police officers. He also specifies that they retire at age 64, compared to 57 in the national police.

"We are not going to carry out the interventions on New Year's Eve itself. That's where we intervene the most because there are festivities. There are always cars burning on New Year's Day ", explains Frédéric Biedak, president of the national union of municipal police officers. The striking police officers will therefore not be present on the ground, and will not help the firefighters or the national police. An announcement that is already causing reactions within the political class. “I am deeply convinced of the need for an upgrade of the mission, because there is a real problem with the attractiveness of the municipal police,” said Lionel Royer-Perreaut, Renaissance deputy for Bouches-du-Rhône, on France info. He is also one of the authors of an information report on the missions and attractiveness of municipal police forces.