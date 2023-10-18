End of career for Neymar after his serious injury?

The Brazilian Neymar Jr seriously injured his knee during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday with the Brazilian selection. To the point of compromising the rest of his career?

New blow for the Brazilian Neymar. During a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay where Brazil lost 2-0, the former PSG player and current Al-Hilal player in the Saudi championship, collapsed on the lawn with knee complaints. Brazil's number 10 was injured near the center circle after a light charge from Nicolas de la Cruz. The Seleçao doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, immediately went to his bedside. Forced to give up his place while walking supported on crutches, his left leg fully protected by a splint, Neymar did not seem to be at the party. It was time for concern, and it was unfortunately justified.

The CBF, the Brazilian Football Confederation, indicated last night in a press release that medical examinations “confirmed the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus of the left knee”. A terrible double injury for the player who had just returned from almost six months of unavailability after ankle surgery. He will now have to undergo a new surgical procedure, according to the same press release: "The attacker will be operated on, on a date which has not yet been set, to correct the injuries."

This injury announces a new unavailability of at least six months for Neymar, and even much more before regaining good sensations for the one who is already 31 years old. He had already missed around a third of the matches during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, undoubtedly one of the reasons for his departure.

Neymar spoke last night in an Instagram post: "It's a very sad moment, the worst moment. I know I'm strong, but this time I'll need my family and my friends. It's not easy to go through an injury and an operation, so imagine starting all over again after four months of recovery." His friends and former teammates also gave him their support, like Lionel Messi in an Instagram story: “A lot of strength Neymar!” Thiago Silva, for his part, had a message of hope for the striker: “Crying can last for a night, but joy comes in the morning!”, he wrote, posting a photo alongside Neymar in Brazilian selection. Neymar has suffered a series of serious injuries, and he will need great mental strength to continue his career after this new setback.