End of Black Friday: -170 euros on the iPhone 15, the iPhone 14 is at the price of the iPhone 13!

Cyber ​​Monday offers on iPhones help extend the big Black Friday holiday which is ending this Monday. We've found the lowest prices of the day.

Black Friday ends this Monday with Cyber ​​Monday, the final day of promotions on the Internet. We feel like we've been repeating it since Saturday morning, but it's now urgent to decide if you want to take advantage of the opportunity to buy a brand new iPhone. If the Black Friday discounts on iPhones lasted longer than necessary, prices should now quickly rise until the holiday period.

In the Cyber ​​Monday promotions to follow closely, we always find Black Friday offers on the iPhone 15 from Rakuten. The latter, in its standard 128 GB version, is currently available at 799 euros, or 170 euros less than the 969 euros displayed on Apple's official website. A pretty incredible price when you know that Apple's latest little gem was only released two months ago.

Another iPhone on drastic promotion for this Black Friday at the end of the run: the iPhone 14 which also loses 170 euros and goes to 699 euros. At this price, the iPhone 14 is at the same level as the iPhone 13, although it is also on sale for around fifty euros in the last hours of Black Friday 2023! Here are the lowest prices we could find as of this morning for Cyber ​​Monday. They were recently updated:

Obviously, the prices displayed below correspond to basic iPhones and new devices. The reductions can be much greater for this Black Friday on refurbished items, but also on more high-end models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Some show several hundred euros reduction, but most often remain above 1000 euros like the iPhone 14 Pro Max gold which is currently at Darty at 1099 euros. An exceptional price which still allows a saving of 380 euros.

Cyber ​​Monday should in any case be the last opportunity to take advantage of these prices on iPhones. Traditionally, it is the very last day of the big week of promotions, marked by the high point of Black Friday each year. From midnight, the promotions that we followed throughout Black Friday 2023 should disappear and prices should return to normal.

Cyber ​​Monday was imagined in the early 2000s to give a final boost to Black Friday shopping in the United States with a day of promotions reserved for the Internet. For several years, however, it has been totally or almost drowning in Black Friday which has become more than a "black Friday", with up to 10 or 15 days of promotions depending on the businesses, whether they are real stores or online sales sites.

It's a little early to take stock, but for iPhones, Black Friday 2023 seems to have been a pretty good year. From the start of last week, promotions appeared on the iPhone 15 and its variations, the latest generation of Apple smartphones unveiled only last September. At the best of the promotions, we were able to find the iPhone 15 128 GB with more than 200 euros in savings compared to the official Apple price. With a package (at Bouygues in particular) or a loyalty card (at Carrefour for example), prices could go even lower and reductions reach up to -50%.

And the iPhone 15 was obviously not the only one to be pampered during this Black Friday, since the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 also saw their base prices lose a few tens or even a few hundred euros in recent days . More anticipated offers since these iPhones were supplanted by the very latest model and stocks at resellers remained to be sold. Enough to treat yourself to a very nice smartphone for Christmas.