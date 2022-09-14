Emmy Awards : Succession, Ted Lasso... Le palmarès 2022

EMMY AWARDS 2022. The Emmy Awards rewarded the best of current series. Succession, Squid Game and Ted Lasso were the big winners of the evening. The full list.

[Updated September 13, 2022 at 9:24 a.m.] Each year, the Emmy Awards recognize the best in American television. The last edition of the ceremony took place on the night of September 12, 2022. As expected by American observers, Succession emerged as the big winner of drama series by winning not only the Emmy Awards for best drama series, but also Best Actor in a Drama Series for Matthew Macfadyen. As for comedy series, Ted Lasso stood out as the big winner with the Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Supporting Actor for a comedy series (Brett Goldstein).

For its part, The White Lotus won the Emmy Award for Best Miniseries. In terms of acting awards, let's mention the victory of Lee Jung-jae, winner of the statuette for best actor in a drama series for his performance in Squid Game, when Zendaya received for the second consecutive year the Emmy of Best Actress in a Drama Series. Jean Smart, Julia Garner, Michael Keaton, Amanda Seyfried Jennifer Coolidge and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) were also recognized. Below, find the winners of the Emmy Awards 2022.

The Emmy Awards punctuate the start of the school year in the United States. The ceremony rewarding the best of American television was held on September 12, 2022 live from Los Angeles. An event that should not be missed for fans of US series!