Emmanuel Macron whistled before France - New Zealand, video

Emmanuel Macron was whistled before the start of France - New Zealand during his speech at the Stade de France.

It was feared, it happened. Emmanuel Macron was heavily whistled at the start of his speech before the start of France - New Zealand. The President of the Republic gave a speech on the pitch of the Stade de France, after the opening ceremony, alongside Bill Beaumont, president of World Rugby. The Head of State was received by a bronca of several seconds, which covered part of his remarks. Then followed "Allez les Bleus" thus limiting the understanding of Emmanuel Macron's words. The latter, however, received a standing ovation after declaring the 2023 Rugby World Cup open.