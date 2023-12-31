Emmanuel Macron's major projects for 2024

During his traditional New Year's Eve televised speech, Emmanuel Macron mentioned some hot issues that await him in 2024.

Emmanuel Macron is starting the year 2024 with a big challenge, that of giving new impetus to his five-year term. In a tumultuous end-of-year political context, with the adoption of the immigration law which fractured the majority, the Head of State is expected to turn the corner, by his camp and not the French, at the start of the new year. The President of the Republic remains quite vague before his "meeting with the Nation", scheduled for January and during which he should discuss a "new course". During his official speech to express his wishes, Saturday December 31, he nevertheless mentioned some hot issues for the year 2024. Emmanuel Macron assured that his objective for France was to make it "stronger and fairer" and that by building an “economic rearmament”, a “civic rearmament” and a “rearmament of the State and our public services”. “I will have the opportunity in the coming weeks to tell you how our Nation will meet these challenges,” he concluded.

In January, the outlines of a ministerial reshuffle took shape to restore order to the ranks. This will in fact be the first sensitive point to be resolved, from the start of the year, for the President of the Republic. But will a possible reshuffle in January really be enough to breathe new life into the five-year term once again?

Once the casting is done, it will be a matter of finding a direction. If the Head of State maintains a certain vagueness by not wishing to express himself, for the moment, on the main axes of 2024, it is almost certain that the members of the majority will carry out a reform of the AME ( state medical aid) from the beginning of the year. The president should also return to his objective of “full employment”. At the end of November, while receiving business leaders at the Élysée, he declared: "when I listen to the major debates, unemployment insurance, pensions, we can redistribute, we can go back. The reforms, we could put them on hold. It's time to know how we are going to be kinder, how we are going to engage..." Before asking society to "wake up" in the face of a unemployment rate of 7%. A file which should please neither the left nor the streets and which risks destroying political stability within the country for good.

In 2024, Emmanuel Macron should also focus on the European elections scheduled for June 9. Faced with the far-right who is over-motivated to take up space in the European Parliament, the President of the Republic will have to redouble his efforts if he wants to maintain his credibility in Europe. The summer will also be that of the Olympic Games. Organized between July 26 and August 11, the sporting event will be a major test for the executive.