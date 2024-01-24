Emmanuel Macron in India: flower scarf, crowd bath... A reception in splendor

The French head of state was welcomed in India with rare deference and media coverage. He is the guest of honor for “Republic Day”.

Emmanuel Macron began his two-day state visit to India, where he has already been able to appreciate the splendor that must surround each of his trips. The President of the French Republic landed early this Thursday afternoon at Jaipura airport. He was welcomed on a red carpet with an elephant parade, by Princess Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the “land of kings” famous for its maharajas and palaces. He is the “guest of honour” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Indian Constitution Day, “Republic Day”, celebrated for the 75th time.

The first stage allowed the French head of state to make announcements on the links he intends to develop between French and Indian youth. “We want 30,000 students by 2030 so we have to go there. We want to have more Indian students in France,” he said in front of the numerous cameras of the Indian media. The media coverage of its reception is also considerable. Emmanuel Macron received a flower necklace, walked in front of pupils and students speaking French and clearly well prepared to show him that he was eagerly awaited.

Narendra Modi hosted a one-on-one dinner for Emmanuel Macron at a former royal residence this evening in Jaipur. “This trip will make it possible to consolidate and deepen Franco-Indian diplomatic and economic relations and to strengthen links between civil societies,” welcomed the French presidency.