Emmanuel Macron did not convince the French with his river press conference

The head of state failed to restore confidence to a majority of French people when he spoke to the press at the Elysée on Tuesday evening.

For more than two hours, Emmanuel Macron spoke to the press during a conference broadcast on several television channels on Tuesday January 16. A rare exercise for the President of the Republic, who usually prefers direct speeches. In the sumptuous decor of the Elysée party hall, he outlined some horizons for the rest of his five-year term, before answering questions from journalists. But his performance did not convince the majority of French people.

Among people who saw or heard about the president's press conference, 51% did not find it convincing, according to a BVA Xsight poll for RTL. Only 31% of respondents said they were convinced, while the remaining 18% did not express an opinion.

It is in particular on the theme of purchasing power that Emmanuel Macron seems to have missed his target. Thus, 63% of respondents did not find him convincing on this subject, although the main concern of the French in times of inflation. A majority of French people also considered it insufficient on the themes of immigration and school.

Consequently, 58% of those who saw or heard about the press conference believe that Emmanuel Macron has failed to breathe new life into his five-year term. 62% say they have not regained confidence in the future after speaking out.