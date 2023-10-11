Emmanuel Macron at 8 p.m. this Thursday, October 12: what is France’s position on the Hamas-Israel war?

The head of state speaks this Thursday evening at 8 p.m. to discuss the situation in Israel.

Emmanuel Macron speaks this Thursday evening, at 8 p.m., to report on France's position on the conflict in the Middle East and on the action taken by Paris to try to find a rapid solution for a ceasefire . Before delivering his speech, the Head of State receives the presidents of the main political parties

According to information from Le Monde, Emmanuel Macron "intends to call on the representatives of the different political parties to unity". The evening newspaper notes that the position of France Insoumise, which refused to qualify the armed movement of Hamas as terrorist, "is particularly worrying, while the executive fears that the conflict will spread to France".

Yesterday, at the end of the Council of Ministers chaired by Emmanuel Macron, government spokesperson Olivier Véran pleaded on Wednesday for a "need, in the period, for unity, for cohesion of the nation".

The President of the Republic should take stock of the discussions between Paris, Washington, Berlin and all Western allies. It should clearly indicate how France intends to influence the process necessary to end the conflicts. Should we create a framework for intervention in the Gaza Strip, with observers from the international community? How to help Israel fight Hamas? How can we help Palestinian civilian populations, particularly via humanitarian corridors?

He should also report on the measures taken by the Interior Ministry to ensure the security of France's Jews.