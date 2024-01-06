Elisabeth Borne “in denial”: she doesn’t want to hear about the reshuffle

The Prime Minister ignores the rumors of a reshuffle that have hovered over the government for several weeks and continues her travels.

While rumors of a ministerial reshuffle intensify and should materialize by Monday, Élisabeth Borne is in the hot seat. Everyone thinks she's up for it but the Prime Minister has decided to ignore the rumors and continue her work until the fateful announcement from the Head of State. This week, Élisabeth Borne spoke with the head of the Renaissance deputies, Sylvain Maillard, to discuss the program for the coming months at the Assembly. Then, she continued one-on-one meetings with ministers. The Prime Minister also continues her travels. Thursday January 4, she went to Créteil (Val-de-Marne) to meet the Assaut du collective association. Together, they discussed work, discrimination, Palestine for almost two hours. Tuesday January 9, she must go to Pas-de-Calais to visit flood victims. At the end of next week, she also plans to attend the inauguration of France Travail, the new Pôle emploi.

For certain, Élisabeth Borne is right to act as if nothing had happened: “the president never sent a signal that the sequel would be done without her, it is normal that she plans,” explains- we in his surroundings. Others believe she is “in total denial.” A minister assures Le Parisien that "it's going to be the hardest for Borne" because "she doesn't see anything coming, she doesn't talk about the reshuffle at all." According to the same source, the Prime Minister "says that she has ticked all the boxes of the objectives set by the president, so there is no reason to make her leave." But Elisabeth Borne is perhaps right to keep face; she has demonstrated several times that in times of stagnation, she manages to get out of it. But if the Prime Minister were to be dismissed, no one around her would imagine that she would have a role as a deputy in the Assembly. “Never in her life will she come back. They will find some kind of mission for her. We are strong for that!” confided a Walker to Le Parisien.