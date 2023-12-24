Elisabeth Borne: imminent departure of Matignon announced, replacement mentioned

Rumors of a very upcoming ministerial reshuffle continue. Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister, could leave her ministry. Several replacements are mentioned, including Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Since the adoption of the immigration law in a tougher version, and an agreement made with the right to vote on the text, rumors suggest a ministerial reshuffle as early as January 2024. If Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne claims to have the feeling of "duty accomplished" and said to have "wet his shirt for ten days", some media are raising the possibility of his departure from the government in the very near future. According to a source from Le Figaro, “logic would dictate that she leaves”.

Three people have already been mentioned to succeed him. Bruno Le Maire and Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces, are often cited. But the most surprising name is Jean-Yves Le Drian, former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Still, according to the Journal du Dimanche, which had access to SMS exchanges between the head of state Emmanuel Macron and one of his ministers, a rapid change will take place. “We need rapid change to go back on the offensive strongly,” the president reportedly said. This minister would have assured that “we narrowly avoided disaster”. According to another politician quoted by the Journal du Dimanche, "faults have appeared, there is no doubt that the president will learn lessons from them", affirms this source.

According to information from the weekly newspaper, at least one minister is guaranteed to remain in his post: Eric Dupond-Moretti. The reason: he would have defended the immigration law to "left" ministers, who feared a text that was too tough, close to the ideas of the National Rally. According to a close friend of the president: "when Macron's trust is betrayed, it is lost forever. They wanted to build a reputation for immaculate morality on his back, they didn't like it at all!"