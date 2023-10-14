Eliminating Moisture and Preventing Mold: 3 Plants to Have in Your Bathroom

When the cold sets in, the risk of mold in our homes increases due to condensation. However, there is a simple solution: houseplants.

Experts have identified three popular plants that can improve air quality and regulate humidity, helping prevent mold. These plants are ideal for adding a touch of natural beauty to your bathroom while improving air quality.

Ivy: The Versatile Favorite

Ivy is known for its versatility and ability to thrive in a variety of environments. It is one of the easiest houseplants to care for and is known to effectively purify the air. Ivy thrives in warm, humid environments, making it ideal for bathrooms. Another benefit is that ivy doesn't need a lot of sunlight, making it perfect for rooms without windows. In addition to bringing a green touch to your bathroom, ivy is also excellent for combating mold in the air.

Fern: Moisture catcher

Ferns are particularly popular and, according to experts, sword ferns are best for reducing condensation. These evergreen plants remove harmful toxins from the air. They thrive in a high humidity environment and can be hung in the shower to get the necessary humidity. So not only do they help prevent mold, but they also leave your skin soft and hydrated after a steam bath.

Spider plant: The versatile purifier

The spider plant (or Chlorophytum comosum) is renowned for its robustness and requires minimal maintenance. It is an effective air purifier that can absorb harmful chemicals. The spider plant is ideal for humid environments, such as bathrooms. You can place spider plants on a windowsill, where they can take advantage of natural light and beautify the space while helping to prevent mold in your bathroom. Additionally, spider plants do well with irregular watering, making them perfect for those with busy schedules.

If you want to improve air quality and prevent mold in your home, try adding some of these houseplants to your bathroom. As well as making your bathroom more welcoming, they will also work behind the scenes to keep the air clean and healthy.