Eliminate condensation on windows with this ingredient you already have in your kitchen

The French are preparing to face autumn condensation problems as temperatures drop. Enthusiasts share tips to fix it.

France is currently going through a period of relatively severe cold with temperatures dropping to -1°C at the start of last week. Autumn is well here and with the weekend rains, homes across the country are facing a seasonal challenge: the appearance of condensation on windows. Condensation is formed from water droplets that appear when warm, moist air meets a cold surface. This common problem shows up on windows during cold months because warm air from the home comes into contact with cold windows.

Not only does this create a visual barrier on windows that can obscure the view, but if left unattended, it can lead to more serious problems. If the windows are not maintained, the humidity could turn into mold dangerous for our well-being and for the entire house. Mold can damage paint or wallpaper.

Knowing this, cleaning enthusiasts share their best tips for eliminating condensation. Many agree that only one simple ingredient is needed to permanently eliminate moisture and condensation. While many people make suggestions like investing in a dehumidifier or simply wiping away condensation when it appears, one suggestion is proving very popular. And it's probably already in most kitchen cupboards.

Putting salt in a dish and placing it in front of the windowsill is a popular solution, so much so that some say: "Salt works wonders." Others confirm: "Put a bowl of salt in front of the window, it absorbs humidity", while some add: "Salt in a dish on the windowsill is economical and effective."

Salt is a hygroscopic agent, meaning it has the ability to absorb moisture from the air. When a dish filled with salt is placed under a window, the salt attracts ambient humidity before it reaches the glass. Thus, it reduces the amount of humidity in the air near the window, which reduces the likelihood of condensation forming on the glass. Condensation forms when moist air comes into contact with a cold surface such as a window. By removing some of this moisture before it reaches the cold surface, salt can therefore help prevent fogging or water droplets from forming on the window.