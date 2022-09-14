Electricity price: 15% in 2023! For whom and when?

ELECTRICITY PRICE. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the increase in the price of electricity by 15% in 2023. When? For who ? And the energy check? We tell you everything.

[Updated September 14, 2022 at 4:01 p.m.] This Wednesday, September 14, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne spoke about the rise in electricity prices. "We are going to extend the tariff shield mechanism in 2023 for households, condominiums, social housing, small businesses and the smallest municipalities," said the minister. Excellent news for the many low-income households who will have to bear the upcoming increase. Indeed, the electricity tariff will increase by 15% in February 2023. This represents approximately 20 additional euros, each month. Elisabeth Borne also announced the implementation of specific support for the most modest via exceptional energy checks before the end of 2022. At European level, a ceiling on the price of gas, a downward revision of the ceiling on the price of electricity, a decoupling of the prices of gas and electricity as well as a taxation of rents should be put in place.

The price of electricity soared in France during the month of August, exceeding 1,000 euros. Direct consequence: customers of alternative suppliers find themselves trapped by this unprecedented increase because these famous suppliers are subject to the wholesale price, and its impressive fluctuations which sometimes represent up to 50% more per invoice and per customer. These suppliers are not modeled on the regulated tariff. Bottom Line: If you take out a contract with this type of energy supplier, you may end up paying a high price for the increase. Be aware, however, that a solution exists to overcome this kind of extreme situation: the principle of reversibility. In other words, you have the option of returning to an incumbent supplier, at the regulated rate, by making the request to a supplier such as EDF.

This increase in the wholesale price of electricity can be explained by the temporary shutdown of 32 French nuclear reactors and the insane rise in gas prices. If next winter turns out to be particularly cold, restrictions may be put in place, but "they will not concern households" as Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne declared on France Inter on September 2 after the Council of defense on energy security. Agnès Pannier-Runacher also made it clear that the French energy giant "EDF has undertaken to restart all the reactors for this winter". Or the 32 reactors currently shut down, enough to take the measure of the exceptional situation in which the country finds itself. The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron spoke from the Elysée Palace on Monday, September 5: "The price on this European electricity market must be formed in a much more coherent way and in connection with production costs. The price of electricity on the European market is far too dependent on marginal contributions, in particular those of gas at times of peaks, which means that you have an electricity price that is disconnected from the reality of the costs of production."

Will this spike in wholesale prices have any real impact on your electricity bill? Not really. For the time being, customers of incumbent suppliers like EDF are covered by the tariff shield put in place by the government. In other words, the increase in electricity prices is capped at 4% until the end of 2022. We advise you to favor these offers indexed to the regulated tariff, like EDF, it is set by the authorities. public. The prices set by the State via the "EDF blue tariff" (regulated) are available here. Be careful all the same, once the end of the tariff shield has been confirmed, potentially at the end of 2022, the prices charged by EDF could also increase, especially at the start of 2023.

Bruno Le Maire told Le Parisien an increase "by 20 terawatt hours (TWh) in the volume of nuclear electricity sold at a reduced price by EDF to its competitors, to increase it exceptionally from 100 to 120 TWh". "This measure will automatically be passed on to the bills of individuals, whether households or businesses that buy their electricity at the regulated rate," he asserts. “These volumes will be accessible to all consumers, individuals, communities and professionals, via their supplier, according to terms which will be specified very soon,” said the Ministry of Ecological Transition in a press release.

And concretely, what impact on your bill? "To be very concrete, for a 60 m² apartment, the average electricity bill is 1,000 euros. Without this agreement, it would have increased by 350 euros", assesses the tenant of Bercy. "There it will increase by 40 euros. For a house of 140 m2, with a bill of 2,000 euros, it would have increased by 650 euros, it will increase by 80. The decision we have taken is massive and effective".

As of August 1, electricity prices have already been revised upwards. This increase is due to the evolution of the TURPE (tariff for the use of the public electricity network), a tax which aims to ensure the maintenance of the network and its modernization. The average increase is 0.91% for MV/LV consumers. It is 1.39% per year for the period of TURPE 6 (2021-2025). HTB consumers show an increase of 1.09% and 1.57% per year. Has your electricity consumption jumped in recent months? It must be said that with successive confinements, sometimes cooler temperatures and teleworking, there is enough to increase the final bill.

At EDF, you have the choice between regulated tariffs and market offers. In the first scenario, as explained above, prices are set by the public authorities. EDF offers three distinct offers: a basic offer (where the price per kWh remains the same whatever the time and frequency), a peak-off-peak offer (where the price per kWh is more advantageous between 10 p.m. and 6 hours) and a so-called "Tempo" offer (where the price per kWh varies according to the time of day and the days of the week).

The latter corresponds to homes with "a minimum electricity subscription of 9 kVA [and which have] an alternative heating mode, such as wood heating for example", we explain on the EDF site.

According to the latest data from Eurostat, the price of kWh in France will reach 0.1946 euros in 2021, well below the average for the 27 countries of the European Union (0.2203 € / kWh). The tariff is much higher in countries like Germany (€0.3193/kWh), Denmark (€0.2900/kWh) and Belgium (€0.2702/kWh).

It can sometimes be very difficult to tell the difference between the different offers on the market, as there are so many parameters to take into account (read above).

You can also visit the website of the national energy mediator: energie-info.fr. You will find in particular a comparator, here, in which you will have to specify your current tariff option, the power subscribed and your electricity consumption. UFC-Que Choisir also offers a comparator, here. You will then obtain an informative list of the most advantageous offers according to your profile. When you compare offers, always bear in mind the power you subscribe to, the type of pricing you want and your annual consumption (expressed in kWh).

Looking for another comparator? Olawatt by BeMove* also offers a comparison tool. You must enter your address, as well as your annual consumption and then your contact details to receive a summary of your request.

Are you looking to undertake energy renovation work in your home? Do you know My Prime Renov'? This system was put in place last year to replace the energy transition tax credit (CITE). Since January 1, this famous bonus concerns all households, regardless of their level of income. The amount of financial assistance, paid at the end of the work, depends on the household's resources, the location of the accommodation and the nature of the work.

In addition to taxes, the price of electricity that you will pay depends on multiple factors. Linternaute.com summarizes the criteria for you:

Want to know more about what makes up the price of electricity? Consult our dedicated file:

Looking to leave EDF's regulated tariffs? You're not the only one: every month, 100,000 customers say goodbye to them, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission. By changing supplier, large consumers, who consume 8,000 kWh, can save "a hundred euros" per year, according to 60 million consumers in its October 2019 edition.