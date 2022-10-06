Electricity bonus: how to save money with Total and Engie?

ELECTRICITY BONUS 2022. The energy giants will offer bonuses and discounts to the most economical customers from this winter. How it works ? How much? For who ? We tell you everything.

[Updated on October 6, 2022 at 11:18 a.m.] Faced with the risk of shortages and power cuts, the government wants to reduce energy consumption by 10% among the French this winter. In this sense, and on the recommendations of the executive, energy giants such as Engie, EDF or TotalEnergies have announced the launch of various bonus schemes, discounts and challenges for their most economical customers. The goal ? Save money when you significantly reduce your consumption. As a reminder, the price of energy will increase by 15% in February 2023. The suppliers have now made their proposals.

For its part, Engie will offer daily challenges as part of the "My Engie bonus" operation. TotalEnergie, on the other hand, reveals a progressive scale of reductions, depending on your drop in consumption. You can receive up to 120 euros in bonuses this winter. Finally, do not forget that EDF already offers a device of its kind, it is the Tempo offer. It allows you to benefit from advantageous rates 343 days a year according to a very specific schedule which requires precise organization. Would you like to discover all the devices in detail? Here they are :

Through its CEO Patrick Pouyanné, the energy giant Total has announced the launch of the "Bonus Conso" operation between November 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. How does it work? Total will compare your consumption data between November 2021 and March 2022, with data between November 2022 and March 2023.

Thereafter, a progressive scale will be applied. 5% consumption reduction will result in 30 euros bonus. 36 euros from 6%, up to 120 euros for 20% less consumption, which will act as a ceiling. Here, the bonus will be paid out in April 2023 via a discount on your bill. To claim this bonus, you must have had an electricity contract since November 2021 and equipped with a Linky meter. In total, 3 million households would be affected by the operation. For an annual bill of 1,000 euros, reducing its consumption by 5% will save you 50 euros, plus 30 euros in bonuses.

Engie will offer its customers the opportunity to participate in small daily challenges, so as to reduce their electricity consumption compared to the forecast between October 2022 and April 2023. The operation is called "My Engie bonus".

In the event of high electrical voltage, households will be notified by Engie and will then be able to participate in a challenge to reduce their daily consumption, compared to conventional consumption, calculated using data from the last three weeks. For each successful challenge, a bonus will appear on your private Engie space. The total amount collected will be paid to you at the end of winter, by automatic transfer or letter check.

To be part of the system, you must first report to Engie to authorize the supplier to access your daily electricity consumption data. Then, you should declare yourself interested in these daily challenges, always with Engie.

At EDF, the Tempo offer already exists. With this option, you can benefit from an advantageous electricity price 343 days a year and significantly reduce your electricity consumption for 22 days during winter peaks. This offer represents 600,000 subscribers.

How it works ? 300 days per, the Kwh is offered at 12.72 euros, so inexpensive. These are the blue days. For 43 days, the price is always favorable. For example, you can save 10% on the price of electricity during peak hours. These are the white days. On the other hand, during the 22 coldest days of the year, electricity "is much more expensive" as EDF specifies on its website. These are the red days.

Who can access it ? All customers who already have, or wish to subscribe to a Regulated Sales Tariff contract with a minimum power of 9kVA. Good to know, this option requires a fairly meticulous organization. It is preferable to adapt your schedule to postpone the majority of your electricity consumption on the Tempo red days.