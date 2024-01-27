Egypt - DR Congo: TV broadcast, probable line-ups... Information from the match between the Pharaohs and the Leopards!

Without Salah and El-Shenawy, Egypt challenges DR Congo this Sunday evening in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations. TV broadcast, probable compositions... Find out everything you need to know about this poster.

The round of 16 of the CAN continues this Sunday after the qualifications of Angola and Nigeria yesterday. This Sunday, Egypt and DR Congo face each other at 9 p.m. after a confrontation between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea. Deprived of Mohamed Salah after his hamstring tear until the Pharaohs' potential arrival in the last four, Rui Vitoria will have to do without one of his executives. Victim of a dislocated shoulder on the second Cape Verdean goal during the last group match, El-Shenawy is out for the end of the competition where Gabaski should replace him.

At a press conference, the Egypt coach did not hide the importance of this meeting despite the absences: "It's an important match but no more than the last three matches. Coming here, we knew that we only have finals so it will be another final against the DRC. They are a good team and will be difficult to beat. We are ready but not 100% due to our numerous injuries. We have a bit of bad luck which has been chasing us from the start but that's football. We're ambitious. We're going to put our qualities into play." The Portuguese took the opportunity to underline the importance of his defense in the rest of the competition: "I think the Congolese are extremely dangerous. They can score at any time. It's up to us to be more solid at the back and show a lot concentration, especially since during the first round, we conceded six goals."

On the side of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cedric Bakambu's teammates did not win any group matches like their opponents. If the group is complete to face the Pharaohs in the round of 16, Sébastien Desabre is clear. For the Leopards coach, Egypt is ahead: "Clearly, Egypt is the favorite in this match. We will be challengers. Our goal is to get into the African top 5. So we have a lot of work left, and that's it. "It's a great opportunity for us. We are calm and confident, because we have shown interesting things. Tomorrow (Editor's note: today), it is a direct elimination match. We will have to do everything to win. My players are motivated on their subject. We are going to use the ball, play our game. We want to show everyone that DR Congo is back."

The kickoff of the round of 16 between Egypt and DR Congo is scheduled for Sunday January 28 at 9:00 p.m. at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pédro (Ivory Coast). South African Abongile Tom will be on the whistle.

Holder of the TV rights for the African Cup of Nations, BeIN Sports 2 will broadcast the poster for the round of 16 between the Pharaohs and the Leopards.

If you want to watch the CAN 2023 round of 16 match between Egypt and DR Congo on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to either MyCanal or the BeIN Sports website.

Égypte: Gabaski (G) - Hany, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Fotouh - H. Fathi, Elneny, Attia - Zizo, Marmoush - Mohamed.

RD Congo : Pain-Nzau (G) - Elephant, Snake, We Inherit, Masuaku - Pickel, Moutoussamy - Snake, Snake, Wissa - Wisdom (or Words).