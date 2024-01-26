Egalim Law: which companies are sanctioned for not having respected the rules?

During his trip to Haute-Garonne on Friday January 26, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced three “very heavy sanctions” against companies not respecting the Egalim law.

Three “very heavy” sanctions will be imposed against companies that do not respect the Egalim law, announced Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during his trip to Haute-Garonne on Friday January 26. “The objective is clear: to have Egalim respected everywhere, without exception,” he declared. According to BFMTV, these would be two subsidiaries of the Bigard company and the Saint-Malo dairy.

The Saint-Malo dairy says it "refutes the rumors of sanctions" and "regrets that this false information, very detrimental to the excellent reputation of our family and historic dairy, to its employees, to its partner producers, could have been the subject of of such diffusion", according to a press release. According to the brand, "a price formula including in particular the milk production costs, in accordance with the law, has been put in place between the producer organizations and the Dairy". The company claims that it organizes monthly meetings between itself and its producers "with the aim of obtaining a fairer price for the producers".

The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire also denounced violations of the Egalim law, recalling that manufacturers and distributors could be fined up to 2% of their turnover if they do not quickly comply with the law. The Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) carried out several checks. They "revealed a certain number of infringements on the part of manufacturers downstream of the price formation as well as on the part of distributors upstream of the price formation", according to Bruno Le Maire.