EELV executives targeted by accusations: Julien Bayou's ex-partner files complaint

Anaïs Leleux, ex-partner of Julien Bayou, announces that she has filed a complaint against the environmentalist deputy for the 5th district of Paris for "moral harassment" and "fraudulent abuse of the state of weakness".

This Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Julien Bayou's ex-partner, Anaïs Leleux, announces that she has filed a complaint against the former co-president of the EELV group in the National Assembly for "moral harassment" and "fraudulent abuse of the state of weakness" in the media Les Jours. The current communications officer also filed a complaint against

Passed by Amnesty International and NousToutes, the feminist activist Anaïs Leleux was Julien Bayou's partner from 2017 to 2021. "There is something unresolved and my truth has not been told. Julien Bayou continues to pass for the victim and returns to the forefront. Neither he nor the EELV party draw conclusions from what happened. They tell themselves that from the moment the press no longer talks about it, all that is behind” she regrets in Les Jours.

Former member of the EELV group, Anaïs Leleux had already written to the EELV sexist and sexual violence investigation unit on June 30, 2022, before attempting suicide. She notably accused Julien Bayou of “breaking women” in an email. A procedure was opened in July 2022, and Julien Bayou left office and stepped back from his title as head of the party. The latter has always denied the accusations against him. Since then, he has rejoined the environmentalist group in the National Assembly.

Anaïs Leleux's complaint has already been confirmed by her lawyer, Me My-Kim Yang-Paya, to France Info. “In my complaint, I cite a certain number of activists and executives of the EELV party because not only were they aware of these actions, but they did not react. I am convinced that the violent men could do nothing without them. men and women who, each time, protect their backs and allow their impunity. Filing a complaint against to their responsibilities" she confides, still in Les Jours.

In February 2023, the EELV cell closed the investigation into Julien Bayou, without additional investigations. As revealed by Libération, the woman who is also the founder of the Pourvoir Féministe collective “also plans to speak publicly this Wednesday March 6”.