Education: government backtracking on “level groups”?

One of the most controversial measures of the "clash of knowledge", the establishment of "level groups", was revised in a new text presented to the unions Thursday evening.

All the national education union organizations met at the ministry on Thursday February 8 for a Higher Education Council. On this occasion, government representatives presented to the unions a new version of the text relating to the "shock of knowledge", a roadmap presented by Gabriel Attal in September to raise the level of students in France. In this new version, the notion of "level groups" no longer appears.

This is one of the most contested measures of the “clash of knowledge”: the establishment of “level groups” from the sixth grade for mathematics and French lessons. The teaching world fears that such a reform would cause social segregation and a “multi-speed” school.

However, at the end of the meeting, “the lines have moved a little on the questions of the level groups”, assures Bruno Bobkiewicz, national secretary of the Union of management personnel of National Education (SNPDEN), this Friday 9 February on Franceinfo. According to him, the expression "level groups" was replaced by "groups" in the text presented Thursday evening.

“Common lessons in French and mathematics, throughout the timetable, are organized in groups for all classes,” now indicates the text, consulted by Franceinfo. A “step back” from the government welcomed by Bruno Bobkiewicz, strictly opposed to the original measure. The trade unionist also welcomes the appointment to the ministry of Nicole Belloubet, former rector of the academies of Limoges and Toulouse: according to him, in the current context, “we needed someone who has at least mastered the files and techniques of Education national".