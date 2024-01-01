Education, ecology... “The President of the Republic knows where he wants to take the country”

Renaissance MP David Amiel took stock of Emmanuel Macron's year 2023 before discussing the future at France Info this Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

If the outlines of a ministerial reshuffle are emerging for the majority in place, the pillars supposed to support Emmanuel Macron's project are known. He prefers to remain quite vague on the future perspectives, a reform of State Medical Aid (AME), the objective of full employment in particular with the establishment of the new France Travail platform (formerly Pôle-Emploi) since January 1, 2024 as well as the “rearmament of the State and our public services” as he declared during the traditional televised New Year’s Eve address are among these.

Objectives relayed this Tuesday, January 2, 2024 by the Renaissance deputy of Paris David Amiel at the microphone of France Info: “The President of the Republic knows where he wants to take the country. It will be a decisive year on the question of education, for Europe, to implement ecological planning". Indeed, the full-scale test concerning the school uniform should begin at the start of the 2024 school year, or even earlier for the most motivated schools. On the other hand, "the 1.5 degree objective is already dead" according to Jean-Marc Jancovici, president of The Shift Project this Tuesday morning on BFMTV.

For his part, the majority deputy David Amiel preferred to retrace and salute the year 2023 led by the Head of State: “When we look at what happened in 2023, there was a reform of the pensions, we had a very important reform on immigration, a considerable increase in resources for our defense, our armies, a reform of unemployment insurance, the RSA and Pôle Emploi. Not enough to ease the pressure a few days before a potential major reshuffle in the ranks of Macronie. The first council of ministers of the year has already been canceled.