Edouard Philippe almost amazed by the National Rally and already on the way to 2027

Guest of the Quotidien show on Wednesday evening, the former Prime Minister almost welcomed the RN's "tactical move" on the immigration law. A text that he defends...

The former French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, guest on the show “Quotidien” on TMC, this Wednesday evening defended the immigration bill, described as a “compromise between the majority and the Republicans”. The former Prime Minister of Emmanuel Macron, from the ranks of LR, worked to deny any compromise with the National Rally (RN) on this text, specifying that the RN was not part of the negotiations and that only two Senators from the far-right party were represented in the Senate.

Edouard Philippe also underlined the “nice tactical move” carried out by Marine Le Pen and her troops, who managed to appear as the big winners of the vote on the bill. A project which, in fact, partly takes up some of their proposals. “The RN is not in the compromise that was discussed. It is not in the Senate. There are two RN senators in the Senate,” he immediately tempered. “I consider that this compromise text does not modify the essential elements in my eyes of the Republican pact,” added the president of the Horizons party, affirming that the law provided the necessary tools for better regulation of migratory flows.

Edouard Philippe notably expressed his attachment to State medical aid (AME) and his aversion to measures to strip nationality. Despite his reservations on certain provisions, he considers that the text deserves to be adopted, while recognizing a certain "unease" within the majority, but also a tendency towards exaggeration on the part of the Parisian political and media world. According to him, a large majority of French people would agree with the objectives and compromises of this law.

Asked about the 2027 presidential election, Édouard Philippe revealed a possible (or probable?) candidacy. Without stating it explicitly, he spoke of the need to be “prepared” for the crucial challenges of the coming years, describing the fact of not being “irresponsible”. This preparation, according to him, will involve trips to France, in-depth reflections, trips abroad, but also the establishment of a solid team. A major indicator of his ambitions.

Among the major challenges he highlights, education is at the top of the list. By expressing his support for the project of Gabriel Attal, Minister of National Education, Edouard Philippe underlined the urgency of tackling the problems of school, secularism, justice, health and infrastructure.