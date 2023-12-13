Ecological bonus-malus: all the information on the 2024 scale

The ecological bonus-malus will further evolve from January 1, 2024. Many criteria will be stricter to be able to benefit from State aid for the purchase of a new electric vehicle.

The ecological bonus-malus will evolve again in 2024. To obtain the bonus for the purchase of a new electric vehicle, worth 5,000 euros or even 7,000 euros for the most modest households, buyers do not will no longer be able, from December 15, 2023, to turn to all car models. If it was previously granted unconditionally to all battery-powered vehicles whose price did not exceed 47,000 euros, the ecological bonus will now be reserved only for those who obtain the minimum score of 60 points out of 80 at “environmental score” established by the government.

This “examination”, passed by all the car models for which the various car manufacturers have submitted an application, is based on several criteria. The materials used during the construction of the vehicle, the energy consumption of the manufacturing plant, the type of battery in the car and finally the CO2 emissions emitted during the transport of the vehicle from the factory to its point of sale were scrutinized. On December 14, the government was able to deliver the list of cars still eligible for the ecological bonus. Coming from 22 different brands, they are all made in Europe, which excludes all those from Asia from the aid of 5,000 or 7,000 euros.

The government has also decided to toughen the ecological penalty. Its amount, on the purchase of a new vehicle, can now reach 60,000 euros compared to 50,000 euros previously. The carbon dioxide emission threshold has been lowered (see below). Added to this CO2 rejection criterion is the weight penalty. This tax on mass in running order (TMOM) will also change in 2024. If it applied to vehicles weighing more than 1.8 tonnes in 2023, those weighing 1.6 tonnes will also be affected next year. To find out everything about the new ecological bonus-malus, follow the guide!

The ecological bonus is a sum of money allocated to purchasers of new vehicles that emit little CO2. The bonus amount is deducted from the purchase price of the vehicle if the dealer agrees to advance the bonus amount. Otherwise, the purchaser of the vehicle must request payment of the bonus by sending a bonus payment request form to the Services and Payment Agency (ASP). Conversely, the ecological penalty increases the purchase price of highly polluting vehicles. The penalty is paid at the time of vehicle registration.

The bonus-malus system applies to new private vehicles purchased in France or abroad. The ecological penalty concerns vehicles whose first registration in France was carried out after August 1, 2008. The ecological bonus, introduced in France in 2017, concerned all electric (up to a certain price) or hydrogen cars until December 15, 2023. Since then, only vehicles meeting certain criteria have been eligible (read: Which cars are eligible for the new ecological bonus in 2024?)

It existed but no longer exists since December 31, 2022. Before this date, government aid was much less than for an electric car since its amount was 1,000 euros for a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) worth of 50,000 euros maximum, whose CO2 rate was between 21 and 50 g/km, and whose range was greater than 50 kilometers.

In 2024, the ecological bonus ceilings will not change. Here are the amounts that will be valid at least until December 31, 2024:

The amounts of the penalty will change in 2024 with a trigger threshold lowered again. The bar will increase from 118 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) released compared to 122 grams in 2023. Also, the amount of the penalty, limited to 50,000 euros previously, can now reach 60,000 euros for vehicles emitting more than 193 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled. Finally, if until now it could never exceed 50% of the purchase price of the vehicle, this will no longer be the case from January 1st.

Well, yeah ! The ecological bonus is also valid under certain conditions for used vehicles. The amount is then 1,000 euros for the purchase (or long-term rental via a LLD contract), only on the used electric vehicle emitting a maximum of 20 grams of CO2 per kilometer. The ecological penalty existed but was removed.