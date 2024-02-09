E.coli bacteria: two children contaminated and hospitalized in the Rhône

An 18-month-old baby and a 7-year-old girl are hospitalized after being contaminated with E.coli bacteria in the Rhône.

Clara, an 18-month-old baby, was contaminated with E.coli bacteria on December 19 in the Rhône, according to information from BFMTV. She would have eaten morbier, bought at the Leclerc store in Meyzieu. Taking symptoms tests were done. She was subsequently put in a coma for 25 days and put on dialysis. Clara is awake today but her condition remains serious. She can neither eat nor walk, and her left hand is completely paralyzed. The baby is currently in a rehabilitation center where she is undergoing orthopedic and occupational therapy sessions. His parents reserve the right to file a complaint. They should meet a lawyer this Saturday, February 10.

At the same time, Elise, a 7-year-old girl, also ate morbier purchased in another supermarket in the north of Lyon. She is still in serious condition and hospitalized in Lyon and could undergo a kidney transplant. Elise was placed in an induced coma for 48 hours. “She needs daily dialysis to continue living and must adhere to a very strict diet,” her father tells Le Parisien.

Inspections are underway by the Departmental Directorate for Population Protection (DDPP). She went to the cheese producer, but no conclusions have been made at this stage.

According to Rappel-Conso, the consumption of this bacteria can lead to “sometimes bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting, accompanied or not by fever (...) in the absence of symptoms within 10 days after consumption of the products concerned, there is no need to worry and consult a doctor.

Two children died in 2022 after contamination with E.coli bacteria.