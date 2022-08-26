EA Games takeover by Amazon already denied by CNBC

At the heart of video game news today, we could see a hell of a stir. Rumors concerning the takeover of EA by Amazon were widespread before being quickly invalidated by the main interested parties.

It was this morning that a good part of the players around the world woke up to some rather bewildering news. A report from Swedish newsmagazine Good Luck Have Fun, published in USAToday by Kirk McKeand mentions the impending takeover of Electronic Arts by none other than Amazon. A gargantuan acquisition that quickly sounded the commotion in the high journalistic spheres of the video game world. The information was quickly picked up by Jason Schreier and Geoff Keighley and quickly set the web on fire and stirred the imagination of Internet users most versed in the economy.

Because imagination would be needed to grasp the scale of such an operation. EA remains one of the largest video game publishers in the world, with an estimated value today of around $35 billion. Battlefield, Apex Legends, FIFA, Madden, Mass Effect, Dead Space, Battlefield... So many franchises that sleep warm in the drawers of Electronic Arts and that could have arrived in the hands of Amazon. Note the use of the conditional, since this takeover rumor was quickly denied by the American news channel CNBC:

Takeover rumors have multiplied on the web in recent months, particularly around Electronic Arts. Apple, Disney and Amazon were mentioned as potential buyers. These rumors echo the titanic takeover of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft, worth 69 billion dollars, whose discussions are still ongoing according to Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox.