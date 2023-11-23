Dyson drops prices on its vacuum cleaners for Black Friday - the top 3 deals

Black Friday Dyson - It's time to buy Dyson vacuum cleaners. Take advantage of discounts ranging from -150 to -200 euros on these 3 Dyson vacuum cleaners.

This doesn't happen often, so don't wait to grab one of these Dyson vacuum cleaners on sale. For 237 euros, you can treat yourself to a high-performance Dyson vacuum cleaner: the Dyson Omni Glide stick vacuum cleaner, or the V15 model with a reduction of 200 euros. But don’t wait, there won’t be something for everyone!

The cheapest model, but still very efficient: the Dyson Omni Glide stick vacuum cleaner. Very maneuverable, it is easy to steer to avoid obstacles in its path. Efficient, it vacuums both fine dust and large debris. Another plus: it’s 2-in-1 and can transform into a built-in handheld vacuum. The downside: its rather low battery life of 20 minutes. It will be perfect for a small area.

In second place, one of the best-selling models: the DYSON V8 ABSOLUTE stick vacuum cleaner. At a price of less than 300 euros during Black Friday, it represents one of the best sales among retailers. Don't wait too long, there may not be something for everyone. Unlike the previous model, its autonomy can go up to 40 minutes. Another advantage of this device: its advanced filtration system which vacuums up allergens, guaranteeing cleaner air for your home.

Finally, one of the most powerful models on sale, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute stick vacuum cleaner. Lightweight, its autonomy can go up to 60 minutes. Its brush is equipped with a light that reveals particles invisible to the naked eye. Its big advantage: it adapts its power according to the quantity of dust/dirt.

The Dyson brand is renowned for its high-performance products and is one of the leaders in the vacuum cleaner market. It's not for nothing that everyone dreams of having a Dyson vacuum cleaner at home. With it, the household task of vacuuming becomes child's play. But the high price of these vacuum cleaners puts off many people. Black Friday is the time to invest at a low price.