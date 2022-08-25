Dune Awakening: release date, beta... All about the new MMO

Announced at Gamescom 2022, Dune Awakening is Funcom's crazy MMO-survival project. A well-placed outing, when the franchise from Frank Herbert's books comes back to life.

[Updated Aug 25, 2021 5:27 PM] During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Geoff Keighley introduced us to a bunch of new projects, including one that didn't go unnoticed. Dune Awakening is the new creation of the Norwegian studios of Funcom, and proposes to take and bring to life the world of Denis Villeneuve's films and Frank Herbert's novels. This particular project will mark the arrival of a new open-world survival MMO, a logical successor to Funcom's previous big hit: Conan Exiles. The game is defined as follows: "takes place on Arrakis and is inspired by both the novels by Frank Herbert and the award-winning film by Denis Villeneuve, while exploring exciting new possibilities for the franchise."

If we stay in the field of gameplay, Dune Awakening would therefore be placed alongside one of Funcom's greatest successes, Conan Exiles, by its principle of massively multiplayer survival game in an open world. It will be for the players to survive on the hostile lands of Arrakis, avoiding the sandworms, the Harkonnens, and all the other dangers of the desolate planet. As for a possible release date, calm your enthusiasm, the game is still in its infancy. Funcom announced that they were recruiting for the project, speaking quite poetically, "We invite you to come and shape a world made limitless by its deep story and enduring themes. Join us in building a Dune so that all fans can fulfill the dream of traversing its ever-changing landscapes, sand under their fingernails and spice in the air."

If we are to believe the studio's announcements, Dune Awakening would be developed only on next-gen consoles and on PC, so we can expect high-end graphics and innovative gameplay. On the side of Funcom, we define the experience as a game combining construction, exploration, harvesting, and RPG elements such as the creation of your character and his destiny. In short, one of the most ambitious concepts of the last two years and probably one of the projects to watch closely for 2024. You can also join its beta today by visiting this page.