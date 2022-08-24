Dune Awakening: beta, trailer... A new MMO unveiled at Gamescom

Gamescom surprised us with the announcement of Dune Awakening. Funcom unveils an ambitious project to us through a CGI trailer, and we present it to you in detail.

It was through a short CGI trailer that one of the most anticipated projects of the moment was unveiled to us at Gamescom 2022. Dune Awakening, Funcom's new creation, did not make it in the lace for its first appearance, offering us to discover its unique concept of an open-world survival-MMO set in the universe of Frank Herbert's novels. So to calm the ardor of the most intrigued fans, we have for the moment very little information on the exact nature of the gameplay of Dune Awakening, but in the words of Funcom, the game "takes place on Arrakis and draws inspiration from both Frank Herbert's novels and Denis Villeneuve's award-winning film, while exploring exciting new possibilities for the franchise."

If we stay in the field of gameplay, Dune Awakening would therefore be placed alongside one of Funcom's greatest successes, Conan Exiles, by its principle of massively multiplayer survival game in an open world. It will be for the players to survive on the hostile lands of Arrakis, avoiding the sandworms, the Harkonnens, and all the other dangers of the desolate planet. As for a possible release date, calm your enthusiasm, the game is still in its infancy. Funcom announced that they were recruiting for the project, speaking quite poetically, "We invite you to come and shape a world made limitless by its deep story and enduring themes. Join us in building a Dune so that all fans can fulfill the dream of traversing its ever-changing landscapes, sand under their fingernails and spice in the air."

According to the studio's announcements, Dune Awakening would be developed only on next-gen consoles and on PC, so we can expect high-end graphics and innovative gameplay. On the side of Funcom, we define the experience as a game combining construction, exploration, harvesting, and RPG elements such as the creation of your character and his destiny. In short, one of the most ambitious concepts of the last two years and probably one of the projects to watch closely for 2024. You can also join its beta today by visiting this page.