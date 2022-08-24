DualSense Edge: Sony steps up a gear with a pro controller

Pro controllers are successful, the proof is with the Xbox Elite Series 2. Sony has understood this and is entering the bath with the DualSense Edge. we present it to you in detail.

Amid the video game announcements from Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live, we caught a glimpse of a tiny bit of tech. Sony made a quick trip to the German show to invite us to discover its latest creation, the DualSense Edge. An announcement that thrilled Xbox players who are no longer the only ones with a professional version of their beloved controller. The DualSense will therefore be the first in a line of more competitive, wireless and fully customizable controllers. A controller that can allow you to "create your own gaming experience, adjusted to your playstyle" in the words of the Playstation Blog. Find out in this article.

Of course, the features of the DualSense Edge are all extremely customisable, giving the player the option to create and save different profiles and different mappings, even adjusting even the sensitivity of the triggers and their dead zone to encourage more action. in FPS, and lower sensitivity in racing games, for example. It is also equipped with many buttons allowing you to control your gaming experience directly on your controller thanks to the Functions buttons located on the front. They will allow you to control your key presets, volume or voice chat in your game.

As for the back of the controller, the DualSense Edge, it offers you two additional fully replaceable and customizable keys. The joystick modules are also fully replaceable. The DualSense Edge also includes the features of the DualSense, giving you haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a USB-C port. The selling price of the DualSense Edge should be set around 150 euros according to estimates, and its release date is currently undefined.