Dream job: 30,000 euros for 13 months of work in a distant paradise, including accommodation!

This incredible job offer is for those who want to escape to one of the most remote and heavenly places in the world. Here are the conditions.

The deadline to apply for one of the most unusual jobs on the planet is approaching: an ornithologist is urgently needed. Among the conditions of this employment contract is a 13-month duration with intensive working days every day of the week. In addition, the salary is 30,000 euros.

The announcement says the missions include studying and protecting albatrosses, shearwaters, penguins and gallinules, among other species that take refuge in this World Heritage-listed area.

The objective of this work is to eradicate an invasion of mice which, for years, has been decimating the chicks. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is looking for the ideal candidate for this position, who should have a science degree and experience in wildlife management.

The only downside to this job offer, if you can call it that, is that you have to move to Gough Island, one of the most inaccessible places on earth. This area is also known as Diego Álvarez Island or Gonçalo Álvares Island, in honor of the Portuguese sailor who discovered it.

The island is located in the South Atlantic, 3,200 kilometers from the coasts of South America and 2,700 kilometers from those of South Africa. Getting there requires a seven-day boat trip, departing from Cape Town in South Africa.

With 91 square kilometers of rugged surface, the island is inhabited by half a dozen people, including researchers and technicians. Residents speak of the harsh weather conditions the successful candidate will face, as well as the lack of fresh food for a year, being limited to packaged and frozen foods.