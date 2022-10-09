DRAW. Euro 2024: France with the Netherlands! Discover all the groups and the calendar

EURO 2024 FOOT. Affordable draw for the French football team in the Euro 2024 qualifying draw with the Netherlands, Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar.

After the draw made on October 9, 2022 from Frankfurt in Germany, host country of the competition, the French team, present in hat 2, finds itself in pool B with the Netherlands, Ireland, the Greece and Gibraltar...All groups:

The next Euro 2024 will open on June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the opening match before closing on July 14 with the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Euro 2024 will take place in a single country in 2024, Germany. The competition was awarded by UEFA in September 2018. Three groups of venues have been established for this Euro: North - North East (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), West (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and South (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart).

Here is the complete calendar of qualifications for Euro 2024 football which runs from March 2023 to March 2024 for the play-offs.