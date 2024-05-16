Download the Euro 2024 calendar in PDF

Discover our detailed calendar to download for Euro 2024 football.

Between Roland-Garros, the Tour de France and especially the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Euro football is trying to find its way into this year's overflowing sporting news. From June 14 at 9 p.m. with the opening match between Germany and Scotland and until the final on July 14, the stars of European football will engage in a big battle in Germany, the host country, to win this Euro, considered one of the most competitive international tournaments.

Download the Euro 2024 football calendar

After its defeat in the final of the last World Cup against Argentina and especially its early elimination against Switzerland on penalties during the last Euro, the French team is approaching this competition with fangs. However, the Blues' journey promises to be very complicated and quite tough with the Netherlands, Austria and Poland in the group. Didier Deschamps' men will begin their Euro against the Austrians on June 17 before continuing against the Netherlands on June 21 and finishing with Poland on June 25 at 6 p.m., an opponent that the Blues faced during the last European Cup. world (victory in the round of 16 3-1). The Dutch will probably be the Blues' toughest opponent as Didier Deschamps indicated after the draw. "We know the Netherlands well. Certainly we beat them in the two matches in our qualifying group. Their presence makes the group more difficult. When we faced them, they had significant absences. Overall, they are part of of the best European nations."

Along with France, England is one of the favorite nations of this Euro. Frustrated during the last competition with a defeat in the final at home against Italy, the English, carried by their golden generation with Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Declan Rice, want to triumph in Germany. Author of a faultless record in qualifying (10 victories in 10 matches), Portugal also has big ambitions for Germany. Winners in 2016 in France, Cristiano Ronaldo or even Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes want to repeat this feat. Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain are more considered outsiders for this Euro even if Spain, with their brand new generation, can believe in great things.